Popular beauty influencer Adriana García dies aged 30 after cosmetic surgery complications

Tributes are pouring in for popular Mexican beauty influencer and content creator Adriana García, who has tragically passed away at the age of 30 following alleged complications from a cosmetic surgery procedure.
Adriana, who built a loyal online following of over 47,000 users across social media platforms, suffered severe medical complications after undergoing an operation at a private clinic in Sinaloa, Mexico. Local health authorities have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding her sudden passing, though an official cause of death has not yet been publicly disclosed.
The popular lifestyle personality and dedicated mother leaves behind a six-year-old daughter. The heartbreaking news was officially confirmed in an emotional social media tribute by Mexican fashion brand Drop Shop, a boutique luxury retailer with which she was affiliated.
"Today we say goodbye to a member of the Drop Shop family, fondly remembering her kindness, dedication and the moments we shared with her," the statement read. "We express our deepest condolences to her family, daughter and friends, wishing them strength and peace during this difficult time. Rest in peace, Adriana."
Devastated fans, colleagues and followers have since flooded her digital platforms with hundreds of moving messages to honour her memory. One supporter wrote in the comments: "A very sad day for all of us who know Adriana... she will be greatly missed."
Her death comes just months after Adriana celebrated her 30th birthday in April, a milestone shadowed by recent personal tragedy. Reflecting on her birthday, she opened up to fans about recently losing both her father and grandfather, describing them as "two people who profoundly marked my life and my heart."
She added at the time, "Although this birthday arrives with nostalgia and a huge void, it also arrives with immense gratitude. Gratitude for life, for the memories, for all the love and lessons they left me."
Adriana last updated her profile on July 1, sharing a series of pictures from a seaside trip to Los Cabos along with the caption, "Photos I didn't upload."