Popular beauty influencer Adriana García dies aged 30 after cosmetic surgery complications

Devastated fans, colleagues and followers have since flooded her digital platforms with hundreds of moving messages to honour her memory. One supporter wrote in the comments: "A very sad day for all of us who know Adriana... she will be greatly missed."

Her death comes just months after Adriana celebrated her 30th birthday in April, a milestone shadowed by recent personal tragedy. Reflecting on her birthday, she opened up to fans about recently losing both her father and grandfather, describing them as "two people who profoundly marked my life and my heart."

She added at the time, "Although this birthday arrives with nostalgia and a huge void, it also arrives with immense gratitude. Gratitude for life, for the memories, for all the love and lessons they left me."

Adriana last updated her profile on July 1, sharing a series of pictures from a seaside trip to Los Cabos along with the caption, "Photos I didn't upload."