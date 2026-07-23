Saanvie Tallwar claims Karan Kundrra abused her on the set of Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum

Popular Indian television actress Saanvie Tallwar has made blasting claims about fellow actor Karan Kundrra. Recently, she alleged that he had kissed her without consent and also slapped her while the two were working on the television show, Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum (2015).
Recently, Saanvie Tallwar alleged that her Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum co-actor Karan Kundrra had taken advantage of her while they were working on the show. According to her, producer Ekta Kapoor had to step in to resolve the issue and the director of the show had to be replaced.
Alleging abuse and harassment, the actress said, "There was a scene in which he [Karan Kundrra] had to kiss me and I had to slap him, but the director hadn't clapped action, even before that he kissed me and I slapped him. How can you touch me without my permission. He didn't react at that time, but then he came back in sometime and slapped me hard."
She added, "There is difference between the intensity in a girl and a man's slap. I fell on the floor and then he abused me and my family. Nobody supported me. Later Ekta ma'am apologised on Karan's behalf and supported me. She managed to make things easy."
Saanvie Tallwar further said that she was not comfortable working with Karan Kundrra since she felt he was interested in her despite having a girlfriend at the time, Anusha Dandekar.
"A girl actually understands what kind of gaze and vibe the boy is doing. We had a common friend, so I decided to convey it to Anusha Dandekar who was Karan's girlfriend back then that Karan was interested in me", she said.
However, things did not get better for Saanvie. She claimed that once she informed Anusha, she began visiting the set frequently to keep an eye and "started making things difficult" for the actress which made the atmosphere toxic for her.
Even after the initial incident, Saanvie alleged that she had another uncomfortable experience with Karan during a romantic scene where the direction intentionally did not call 'cut'. The director was replaced soon after and the actress says that she harbours no ill feeling towards anyone.