Saanvie Tallwar claims Karan Kundrra abused her on the set of Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum

Alleging abuse and harassment, the actress said, "There was a scene in which he [Karan Kundrra] had to kiss me and I had to slap him, but the director hadn't clapped action, even before that he kissed me and I slapped him. How can you touch me without my permission. He didn't react at that time, but then he came back in sometime and slapped me hard."

She added, "There is difference between the intensity in a girl and a man's slap. I fell on the floor and then he abused me and my family. Nobody supported me. Later Ekta ma'am apologised on Karan's behalf and supported me. She managed to make things easy."

Saanvie Tallwar says Karan Kundrra was interested in her

Saanvie Tallwar further said that she was not comfortable working with Karan Kundrra since she felt he was interested in her despite having a girlfriend at the time, Anusha Dandekar.