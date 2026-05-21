TejRan is official: Karan Kundrra proposes to Tejasswi Prakash in lavish desi bling finale

The evergreen duo of Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash, popular among millions of fans, is all set to tie the knot at last after a lot of wait and prayer. Karan surprised his soon-to-be-wife Tejasswi with a heartwarming proposal through the new show Desi Bling, which was an Indian version of Dubai Bling and went live on Netflix on May 20.
The entire setup of the proposal was planned by Karan to perfection with the collaboration of the complete cast of the show that included another couple, Rizwan Sajan and Satish Sanpal. As soon as Tejasswi entered the beautifully decorated location, she found herself stunned at the sight of large letters, glowing in the middle of water, spelling “Will You Marry Me?” In the blink of an eye, Karan dropped down to one knee and proposed Tejasswi to be his wife in a blend of Punjabi, “Tejasswi Prakash, will you marry me?”
Completely overwhelmed, a tearful Tejasswi found herself barely able to process her immediate shock, gasping, “I am shivering. My hands are not going to stop.” Looking back on the public scrutiny they weathered since meeting on Bigg Boss 15, she recalled, “Sab ne kaha tha ki yeh toh 2 hafte nahi tikenge... It’s been four years; we’ve seen everything.”
The air got even more filled with emotion as Karan went out to thank her for altering his entire perception about commitment and romance. The touching words of love made Tejasswi weep in sheer happiness and their rich co-stars scream in celebration.
Not surprisingly, clips from the engagement soon took over all internet trends. People as well as hardcore TejRan fans started flooding the digital world with videos celebrating their happy moment. While one fan shared, “I'm literally crying tears of joy, they proved every single doubter wrong!” another netizen wrote, “Four years of facing judgment and look at them now. This is pure, authentic love amidst all the reality show drama.”
As they near the five-year mark since becoming partners, their sensational engagement is here to ensure that they continue to be one of the most beloved couples on television.