TejRan is official: Karan Kundrra proposes to Tejasswi Prakash in lavish desi bling finale

The evergreen duo of Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash, popular among millions of fans, is all set to tie the knot at last after a lot of wait and prayer. Karan surprised his soon-to-be-wife Tejasswi with a heartwarming proposal through the new show Desi Bling, which was an Indian version of Dubai Bling and went live on Netflix on May 20.

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash leave fans in tears with breathtaking Desi Bling proposal

The entire setup of the proposal was planned by Karan to perfection with the collaboration of the complete cast of the show that included another couple, Rizwan Sajan and Satish Sanpal. As soon as Tejasswi entered the beautifully decorated location, she found herself stunned at the sight of large letters, glowing in the middle of water, spelling “Will You Marry Me?” In the blink of an eye, Karan dropped down to one knee and proposed Tejasswi to be his wife in a blend of Punjabi, “Tejasswi Prakash, will you marry me?”