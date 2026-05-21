Cinema

Matt Damon to star in the next film by Everything Everywhere All at Once directors

Matt Damon will reportedly star in the new film from Everything Everywhere All at Once directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert
Matt Damon to star in the next film by Everything Everywhere All at Once directors
Matt Damon
Updated on
2 min read

Matt Damon is reportedly joining the new film directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, famous for their film Everything Everywhere All at Once. While there is no official word yet, reports suggest talks are ongoing.

Matt Damon to work with directing duo Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert in their new project

Matt Damon will reportedly star in Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert's upcoming movie, replacing Ryan Gosling who walked out of the project due to scheduling conflicts.

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert

More than a month earlier, the news broke out that Ryan was dropped from the film because he was not available to shoot. The production was not able to move the shooting dates in Los Angeles due to millions of dollars of tax credit.

Reports now say that Matt Damon is taking his place and Universal Pictures agrees, who is already preparing for the mega release of the Christopher Nolan directed blockbuster, The Odyssey.

What is Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert next film about?

Director duo, the two Daniels, have not revealed much information about their upcoming film and the excitement around it is naturally growing. Expectations are high given the brilliance that Everything Everywhere All at Once was.

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck after their Oscars win in 1998
Matt Damon and Ben Affleck after their Oscars win in 1998

The film went on to sweep the awards season in 2023 and won all major awards at the Oscars that year: Best Picture, Best Directing, Best Actress (Michelle Yeoh) and both the Best Supporting categories (Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis).

Matt Damon's tryst with Oscar winners

Matt Damon, himself an Oscar winner, has a knack for working for Oscar-winning directors and if he ends up starring in the Daniels' upcoming production, he can add two more names to the list besides Christopher Nolan, Francis Ford Coppola, Steven Spielberg, Robert Redford, Steven Soderbergh, Joel and Ethan Coen and of course, his best friend, Ben Affleck.

Matt won his sole Oscar along with Ben for Best Original Screenplay for Good Will Hunting in 1998. He has been nominated for five Oscars overall and might just bag the Oscar for Best Actor next year for playing Odysseus in Nolan's The Odyssey.

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Matt Damon to star in the next film by Everything Everywhere All at Once directors
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Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert