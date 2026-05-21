Matt Damon to star in the next film by Everything Everywhere All at Once directors

The film went on to sweep the awards season in 2023 and won all major awards at the Oscars that year: Best Picture, Best Directing, Best Actress (Michelle Yeoh) and both the Best Supporting categories (Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis).

Matt Damon's tryst with Oscar winners

Matt Damon, himself an Oscar winner, has a knack for working for Oscar-winning directors and if he ends up starring in the Daniels' upcoming production, he can add two more names to the list besides Christopher Nolan, Francis Ford Coppola, Steven Spielberg, Robert Redford, Steven Soderbergh, Joel and Ethan Coen and of course, his best friend, Ben Affleck.

Matt won his sole Oscar along with Ben for Best Original Screenplay for Good Will Hunting in 1998. He has been nominated for five Oscars overall and might just bag the Oscar for Best Actor next year for playing Odysseus in Nolan's The Odyssey.