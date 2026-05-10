Miami cops sue Ben Affleck and Matt Damon over The Rip for defamation

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are now embroiled in legal drama because of their thriller film, The Rip. In the film the actor duo play Miami officers, Matt plays Lieutenant Dane Dumars and Ben plays J.D. Byrne.

Real-life officers from the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office, Jason Smith and Jonathan Santana have filed a lawsuit against Artists Equity, owned by the actors, for inaccurate depiction.

The Rip faces drama as Ben Affleck and Matt Damon face lawsuit

Miami officers, Jason Smith and Jonathan Santana have alleged inaccurate depiction of law-enforcement officers. They have filed a defamation suit agaisnt Ben Affleck and Matt Damon's Artists Equity for the portrayal of Miami cops in the movie, The Rip.