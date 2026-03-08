Did you know Netflix bought Ben Affleck's AI company?

As part of its continued effort to evolve its investment in AI technology in film production, Netflix has purchased Ben Affleck's AI company, InterPositive. In addition to purchasing the company, Ben Affleck will serve as a Senior Advisor to Netflix. The terms of the deal were not made public. This acquisition represents an increasing commitment by Netflix to establish Artificial Intelligence tools specifically designed for filmmakers and showrunners.
Ben Affleck established InterPositive and commenced creating its technology in 2022. He stated that InterPositive began recording ‘proprietary dataset on a controlled soundstage with all the familiarities of a full production.’ The purpose of this project was to provide training material that accurately represents the actual conditions of a professional film production.
Ben Affleck’s AI company created its debut AI model using that dataset. According to Ben, “the system is designed for responsible exploration while keeping creative decisions in the hands of artists - and ensuring that the benefits of this technology flow directly back to the story they’re trying to tell.” The InterPositive Group will continue to develop these tools as part of Netflix.
Executives from Netflix have made clear their intention to use artificial intelligence (AI) as an added support for creators rather than as a replacement for them. The company’s Chief Product and Technology officer, Elizabeth Stone said, “Our approach to AI has always been focused on meaningfully serving the needs of the creative community and our members.”
Elizabeth further added, “The InterPositive team is joining Netflix because of our shared belief that innovation should empower storytellers, not replace them. InterPositive’s impressive technology is purpose-built for filmmakers and showrunners to work with tools that naturally support their creative visions and how they want to bring them to life.”
Bela Bajaria (the chief content officer of Netflix) supports the notion that new AI technologies will help “expand creative freedom, not constrain it or replace the work of writers, directors, actors and crews.” This acquisition is part of Netflix's ongoing collaboration with Artists Equity, a production company founded by Matt Damon and Ben Affleck (who run that studio together). Netflix has signed a multi-year first-look agreement with Artists Equity. The latest example of that partnership is their most recent film The Rip (starring Ben Affleck and Matt Damon), which premiered on Netflix in January.