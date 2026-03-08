Did you know Netflix bought Ben Affleck's AI company?

As part of its continued effort to evolve its investment in AI technology in film production, Netflix has purchased Ben Affleck's AI company, InterPositive. In addition to purchasing the company, Ben Affleck will serve as a Senior Advisor to Netflix. The terms of the deal were not made public. This acquisition represents an increasing commitment by Netflix to establish Artificial Intelligence tools specifically designed for filmmakers and showrunners.

How Ben Affleck’s AI company is shaping Netflix’s AI strategy

Ben Affleck established InterPositive and commenced creating its technology in 2022. He stated that InterPositive began recording ‘proprietary dataset on a controlled soundstage with all the familiarities of a full production.’ The purpose of this project was to provide training material that accurately represents the actual conditions of a professional film production.