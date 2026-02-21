James Cameron warns Netflix-Warner Bros. merger would be 'disastrous'; CEO Ted Sarandos refutes the statement

James Cameron, one of the prominent filmmakers of this generation, has expressed the potential merging of the streaming giant Netflix and Warner Bros. as "disastrous"! It might just be the end of the traditional cinematic experience.

James Cameron writes a letter to Senator Mike Lee warning Netflix-WB merge will be disastrous, CEO Ted Sarandos reacts

Netflix entered into a definitive agreement of acquiring Warner Brothers and Studios in December 2025. By the end of 2026 or 2027 the deal is expected to go through. Addressing this major deal, filmmaker James Cameron, renowned for his works like Avatar, Titanic, and The Terminator, wrote a letter to Senator Mike Lee, where he expressed his concerns and pointed out that this might just be “disastrous” for the film community.

He wrote, “I believe strongly that the proposed sale of Warner Brothers Discovery to Netflix will be disastrous for the theatrical motion picture business that I have dedicated my life's work to. Of course, my films all play in the downstream video markets as well, but my first love is the cinema”.