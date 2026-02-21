James Cameron warns Netflix-Warner Bros. merger would be 'disastrous'; CEO Ted Sarandos refutes the statement

James Cameron, one of the prominent filmmakers of this generation, has expressed the potential merging of the streaming giant Netflix and Warner Bros. as "disastrous"! It might just be the end of the traditional cinematic experience.
Netflix entered into a definitive agreement of acquiring Warner Brothers and Studios in December 2025. By the end of 2026 or 2027 the deal is expected to go through. Addressing this major deal, filmmaker James Cameron, renowned for his works like Avatar, Titanic, and The Terminator, wrote a letter to Senator Mike Lee, where he expressed his concerns and pointed out that this might just be “disastrous” for the film community.
He wrote, “I believe strongly that the proposed sale of Warner Brothers Discovery to Netflix will be disastrous for the theatrical motion picture business that I have dedicated my life's work to. Of course, my films all play in the downstream video markets as well, but my first love is the cinema”.
He added saying, “Theaters will close. Fewer films will be made. The job losses will spiral”. To this the Senator replied, “We have received outreach from actors, directors, and other interested parties about the proposed Netflix and Warner Bros. merger, and I share many of their concerns. I look forward to holding a follow-up hearing to further address these issues”.
On the other hand, refuting the statement made by James, Netflix’s CEO Ted Sarandos has said it’s nowhere going to be disastrous. The move is all about making the viewing experience better and closer to home.
Ted, making a statement about the letter by James addressed the Senator and said, “But his letter to you knowingly misrepresents our position and commitment to the theatrical release of Warner Bros. films”.
As per CEO’s statement the Senator was onboard with the decision in December. Ted said, “If anything, he was more excited to talk about the at-home movie viewing glasses he is developing with Meta than exclusive windows for theatrical movies”. But now things might just have to be discussed.
The streaming giant’s potential takeover of Warner Bros, a pillar of Hollywood cinema, could upend decades of theatrical tradition and even put filmmakers at financial risk.
James Cameron explained, “The business model of Netflix is directly at odds with the theatrical film production and exhibition business, which employs hundreds of thousands of Americans.” For now, all we can do is wait and hope a middle ground is found — one that preserves the magic of cinema in our lives.