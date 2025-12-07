Netflix emails subscribers, says 'nothing is changing', as Warner Bros acquisition shapes up

Netflix's email read, "We’ve recently announced that Netflix will acquire Warner Bros., including its film and television studios, HBO Max and HBO. This unites our leading entertainment service with Warner Bros.’ iconic stories, bringing some of the world’s most beloved franchises like Harry Potter, Friends, The Big Bang Theory, Casablanca, Game of Thrones and the DC Universe together with Stranger Things, Wednesday, Squid Game, Bridgerton and KPop Demon Hunters."

So, what's changing?

Netflix assured its customers that nothing is changing as of now. Both streaming services will continue to operate separately. "We have more steps to complete before the deal is closed, including regulatory and shareholder approvals. You’ll hear from us when we have more to share," the email added.

The deal is expected to face intense regulatory review and likely public scrutiny too as viewers and subscribers across both platforms try to understand what it could mean for their favourite movies and shows. That uncertainty may have prompted Netflix to reach out directly to customers.

During a call with Wall Street analysts, Netflix co-CEOs Ted Sarandos and Greg Peters hinted that HBO could offer new growth opportunities for the company. They also noted that while theatrical releases will continue, they feel the current model needs to evolve to become more consumer-friendly.