Kylie Jenner’s ex-housekeeper files lawsuit alleging harassment and wrongful termination

Angelica Vazquez further added that she was, "routinely assigned the most difficult and undesirable tasks, excluded from the housekeeping team, publicly belittled and humiliated in front of co-workers due to her race, national origin and religion; and subjected to intimidation and demeaning treatment."

Identifying herself as a Salvadoran woman who practices Catholicism, she claims that there have been ‘repeated discriminatory and derogatory comments’ regarding her religious beliefs and immigration. She believes that this resulted in a ‘toxic and abusive work environment.’

Further, she was also alleging that her grievances went unheard. According to Kylie Jenner’s ex-housekeeper, there was nothing done that could be regarded as a ‘corrective action,’ and her issues were either ‘dismissed, mocked or ignored.’ She also mentions one incident in March 2025, when a supervisor hurled hangers at her feet while scolding her.

Angelica Vazquez also contends that the event impacted her well-being. She asserts that she suffered from anxiety, acute stress, and symptoms indicative of post-traumatic stress disorder. She also alleges a loss of earnings after filing complaints.

Angelica filed for sick leave in July 2025 and subsequently quit in August, citing that she ‘had no choice but to resign’ because ‘the working conditions had become intolerable.’ Angelica is pursuing compensation for punitive damages, along with payment of her back wages and other amounts owed such as the premiums for meal and rest periods, business expenses, and sick leave.