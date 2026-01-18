Did you know Clint Eastwood refused Matt Damon a second take on Invictus?

This really wasn’t some behind-the-scenes blow-up or ego clash, because Clint wasn’t angry. He just didn’t see the point. The take worked, the film had a schedule and the crew had lives. If you’ve followed Clint’s career even casually, this is normal. He’s famous for shooting fast, rarely doing more takes than necessary, and trusting his actors to show up ready. This is the anti-method, anti-obsessive, anti-“let’s do one for safety” school of filmmaking. You either deliver or you don’t. If you do, he’s already halfway to the next setup.

Matt, for his part, seems more amused than wounded by the memory. He’s spoken respectfully about Clint since, calling him decisive and efficient rather than dismissive. And honestly, if you’re Matt Damon — Oscar winner, veteran, very much not a nervous first-timer — Clint probably expects you to nail it without a second pass.