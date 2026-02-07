Do Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash fit into Netflix’s Desi Bling? Here's how the internet has reacted

From the moment Netflix released a teaser for Desi Bling, there has been significant buzz around the production. The show is primarily related to the high-fashion glamour that will be featured (private jets, luxury sports cars, and Burj Khalifa) and the noticeable absence of Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash's appearances during this teaser unveiling. The central issue around the controversy is whether or not Karan and Tejasswi are appropriate for a show focused on Dubai’s lavish elites
The internet is filled with mixed reactions, and most of them criticise the Tejran couple. Dubai Bling regulars such as real estate mogul Rizwan Sajan and entrepreneur Satish Sanpal own huge empires. Sajan is estimated to have a net worth of approximately ₹20,000 crore while Kundrra has around ₹91 crore and Tejasswi only around ₹25 crore - thus providing the viewers with ample reason to feel justified in dismissing the casting of Karan and Tejasswi as being mismatched.
The reactions to the new show on social media were immediate and very negative. One person said, “Since when did they become elite in Dubai?” Other commentators were even harsher, labelling the teaser “cringe”, “terrible”, and “eewww”. There was also a lot of debate about Tejasswi Prakash’s tone, accent, and representation. One person addressed it by saying, “Why do they have an American accent? Indians in Dubai but with American accent.” Another person commented, “If you are watching this, how much free time do you have?”
On the other hand, Tejran doesn't seem to be a competition with people who are billionaires but appears to be a contrast between them. While Sajan and Sanpal can represent the physical "bling" of their wealth and assets, Karan and Tejasswi may represent "common" individuals the Indian audience can relate to. Hence, the couple will act as a "Desi" lens and allow the Indian audience to have a gateway into a world that is not familiar to these viewers.
Throughout this new era of global streaming, the power of influence usually has weight in and of itself. Tejran have a large social media footprint, meaning they possess the ability to create engagement with their audiences, provide a large number of followers, and connect culturally with many others. They are portrayed as glamorous outsiders who are able to move within an established circle while causing the type of conflict that is a foundation to reality television.
Desi Bling uses the same format as Netflix's Dubai Bling to highlight extravagant living and interpersonal relationships among its participants. The cast includes actor Karan Kundrra, actress Tejasswi Prakash, astrologer Janvee Gaurr, and entrepreneurs Satish Sanpal and Rizwan Sajan, among many other notable people. Regardless of whether Desi Bling is perceived to be aspirational, awkward, or just plain fun, the consensus thus far has been that the show has generated conversation prior to its debut.