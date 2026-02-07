Do Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash fit into Netflix’s Desi Bling? Here's how the internet has reacted

The reactions to the new show on social media were immediate and very negative. One person said, “Since when did they become elite in Dubai?” Other commentators were even harsher, labelling the teaser “cringe”, “terrible”, and “eewww”. There was also a lot of debate about Tejasswi Prakash’s tone, accent, and representation. One person addressed it by saying, “Why do they have an American accent? Indians in Dubai but with American accent.” Another person commented, “If you are watching this, how much free time do you have?”

On the other hand, Tejran doesn't seem to be a competition with people who are billionaires but appears to be a contrast between them. While Sajan and Sanpal can represent the physical "bling" of their wealth and assets, Karan and Tejasswi may represent "common" individuals the Indian audience can relate to. Hence, the couple will act as a "Desi" lens and allow the Indian audience to have a gateway into a world that is not familiar to these viewers.