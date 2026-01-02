Tamannaah Bhatia embarks on a year of reinvention and creative exploration

Central to her ability to thrive across these demanding domains is a strong focus on mental wellbeing. Meditation and yoga are non-negotiable aspects of Tamannaah’s routine, helping her navigate the intense demands of both acting and entrepreneurship. “Practicing meditation has been a core part of my life, and that is what helps me feel good, excited and enthusiastic. It also really helps me deal with slightly crazy and intense parts of life. But otherwise, mental wellbeing fortunately has been good,” she shares, while crediting, “I am blessed with a great family that really supports me. I have people in my teams who help me conduct my work, so I feel that my wellbeing is mostly taken care of in so many ways. Hence, the problems that come my way don’t really take over me. In fact, meditation and yoga should definitely be a part of people’s routine.”

This holistic approach ensures that she enters each project grounded, focused, and fully present.

Fashion, too, remains a vital avenue of self-expression for Tamannaah, acting as both a reflection of her personality and a medium for discovery. “I understood my personality through fashion. I constantly kept reaching out for the most structured thing and the most fluid thing, and I would pair them together, and I would always keep tilting towards casual glamour. It made me understand who I actually am. More than expression, it became a way of self-discovery, and it is so profound. If I were to look at my entire life, it would be fashion that keeps bringing me closer to myself and makes me understand who I am as a person. So yes, it is a huge part of my self-expression.”