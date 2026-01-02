Tamannaah Bhatia embarks on a year of reinvention and creative exploration

Tamannaah Bhatia stands at a compelling crossroads of creativity, ambition, and self-expression. This year promises to be one of exploration and reinvention, with the actress and entrepreneur poised to take on new challenges across multiple dimensions of her career.
Fresh from the success of her September 2025 release, Do You Wanna Partner, Tamannaah is embracing a year that blends storytelling, entrepreneurship, and personal expression, all while maintaining the authenticity that has come to define her journey. The series (Do You Wanna Partner), which explores female entrepreneurship in a male dominated craft beer business, offered Tamannaah a chance to dive into a story that resonated deeply with her own values. “I have never looked at women and men as two different species in the workforce. I have always believed that either you are a good professional or you’re not. I don’t have a gaze around it, but I do understand how other people think,” she explains.
“When it comes to my series, it was themed around craft beer business, which is a niche, definitely more of a man’s world in that particular line of business, so that comparison makes absolute sense. What drew me was the fact that there are these two women who are doing it not because they are trying to prove anything in the man’s world but something that they love. Both of them loved beer and the skill set to start their entrepreneur journey, and it has a bit of adventure in it, friendship drama, soul-searching, and meeting some crazy people on the way. Overall, it felt like a character that people could relate to who are trying to build something because it was a story from ground reality. So, it felt dreamlike but at the same time, it felt real and rooted.”
For Tamannaah, taking on roles that challenge societal norms and bring grounded, relatable stories to the fore is more than a professional choice — it is a personal commitment. As she prepares for 2026, she is focusing on projects that allow her to explore diverse narratives while keeping her creative instincts alive. At the same time, she is balancing this with the growth of her own brand, which she describes as “amazing” and something that fans will soon be introduced to. “Honestly, being an actress is hectic, you don’t have any time, and whenever I do actually have time, I am also working on this amazing brand which I am building at the moment, about which you will come to know really soon,” she tells us, adding, “The year 2025 has been pretty much about either working on a film set or working on my brand. Honestly, I don’t have any hobbies or side projects, but these two things (films and her soon-to-be announced brand) have given me so much of opportunity to express myself that I feel like I am using my entire mindspace, contributing everything I can, in creating something either by being an actor or being a founder. They bring so much enthusiasm and excitement in my life. The role of anything bringing you a sense of identity and purpose is overrated after a point, and what largely matters is that it excites you; in that sense, both these things really excite me. I wake up every morning to do this over and over again.”
Central to her ability to thrive across these demanding domains is a strong focus on mental wellbeing. Meditation and yoga are non-negotiable aspects of Tamannaah’s routine, helping her navigate the intense demands of both acting and entrepreneurship. “Practicing meditation has been a core part of my life, and that is what helps me feel good, excited and enthusiastic. It also really helps me deal with slightly crazy and intense parts of life. But otherwise, mental wellbeing fortunately has been good,” she shares, while crediting, “I am blessed with a great family that really supports me. I have people in my teams who help me conduct my work, so I feel that my wellbeing is mostly taken care of in so many ways. Hence, the problems that come my way don’t really take over me. In fact, meditation and yoga should definitely be a part of people’s routine.”
This holistic approach ensures that she enters each project grounded, focused, and fully present.
Fashion, too, remains a vital avenue of self-expression for Tamannaah, acting as both a reflection of her personality and a medium for discovery. “I understood my personality through fashion. I constantly kept reaching out for the most structured thing and the most fluid thing, and I would pair them together, and I would always keep tilting towards casual glamour. It made me understand who I actually am. More than expression, it became a way of self-discovery, and it is so profound. If I were to look at my entire life, it would be fashion that keeps bringing me closer to myself and makes me understand who I am as a person. So yes, it is a huge part of my self-expression.”
And we saw that as Tamannaah walked the ramp at the recently held Blenders Pride Fashion Tour in Gurugram, about which she says, “I’ve been associated with it for a while now and I genuinely love the format. I really enjoy the concepts they come up with each year. What excites me most is how they consistently challenge existing fashion norms and push the envelope with fresh ideas. Walking in Falguni Shane Peacock for a show where technology and couture merge to reinvent the runway, is truly unforgettable and empowering.”
As she prepares to step into new roles in 2026 and continue developing her brand, this relationship with fashion serves as both inspiration and a grounding element, allowing her to connect the visual, creative, and emotional aspects of her life. Mentorship has played a key role in shaping her approach to both her craft and professional philosophy. “When it comes to role models, I definitely looked up, and still do, to Madhuri ma’am, Sridevi ma’am, and Karisma Kapoor. I feel they have conducted their professional journeys in such beautiful ways that they are literally goals.”
Looking to the horizon, Tamannaah is approaching 2026 with a mindset rooted in authenticity rather than the pursuit of external validation. “I don’t look at success as a destination. Whatever I put in everyday — there are times when it works and those are some fleeting moments of experiencing success. I realise that I can’t really fabricate success in any way. I try my best that whatever I do, people like, but I don’t actively seek it because I feel actively seeking success is actually counterproductive to being successful. When I enjoy what I do and when I give my best in an almost selfless sort of way, without calculating how I feel, what am I getting out of it, or how it benefits me; in all those moments, I find success. That’s what success is for me.”
Email: rupam@newindianexpress.com
X: @rupsjain