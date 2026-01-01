Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal have a blast on their exotic Maldives trip, welcome 2026 in style

Actress Sonakshi Sinha and her husband, Zaheer Iqbal, are currently in the Maldives, where the couple celebrated the New Year with much pomp, glitter and cheer.

Here’s a glimpse into Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s Maldives trip

The actress shared a carousel post straight from their fun celebrations on her social media account. She captioned it as, “Hello 2026! Scroll to the end to see who had the best time at the New Year’s Eve gala #islandcouture.”

In the set of pictures shared by her, the couple can be seen wearing New Year-embedded hairbands, sashes and shimmery clothes.

In the last video, Zaheer is seen dancing his heart out to the party songs being played at the club. Earlier, Sonakshi had shared a few photos straight from her luxurious trip on her social media account.