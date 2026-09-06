Mr. T gives his verdict on the new Netflix documentary about his life

Laurence Tureaud, known as Mr. T is not happy with the Netflix documentary on his life. Untold Mr. T: I Pity the Fool is set for a premiere on the streaming platform on September 8, 2026 and will chronicle the life and career of the actor and retired wrestler.
Mr. T is quite angry at the upcoming Netflix documentary about his life, Untold Mr. T: I Pity the Fool. He is not happy with how the documentary portrayed his popularity rise and subsequent stepping away from the public spotlight.
In a recent interview with the Guardian, the 74-year-old lashed out and said, "The documentary pissed me off, because they didn't cover a lot of stuff...When I saw it I was like: 'What the heck?' It’s garbage...You build me up, then you try to punk me out."
Mr. T said that when he watched the documentary, he thought he was "more than" what has been shown here. "Two days they interviewed my pastor, and he gets 30 seconds [on screen]", he complained.
Talking about the white gaze that continues to dominate black narratives, he added, "That’s what we call, in the black community, a white man wanting to change the story and control the narrative...If you don’t know me, you’re gonna think I’m some monster."
The documentary has been directed by Scott Weintrob and Mr. T got a preview before the release on Tuesday. "We started filming last year at Easter. I didn’t see the finished product until a month ago...I didn’t see nothing on film."
Mr. T might not be happy with the documentary, but he his indeed happy of what he achieved in his life, he said.