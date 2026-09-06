Mr. T gives his verdict on the new Netflix documentary about his life

Talking about the white gaze that continues to dominate black narratives, he added, "That’s what we call, in the black community, a white man wanting to change the story and control the narrative...If you don’t know me, you’re gonna think I’m some monster."

The documentary has been directed by Scott Weintrob and Mr. T got a preview before the release on Tuesday. "We started filming last year at Easter. I didn’t see the finished product until a month ago...I didn’t see nothing on film."

Mr. T might not be happy with the documentary, but he his indeed happy of what he achieved in his life, he said.