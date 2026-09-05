Lust Stories 3: Netflix announces premiere date for new anthology film

Produced by RSVP and Flying Unicorn Entertainment, the film continues its tradition of uniting distinct creative voices. Writers for the four segments include Kiran, Tanaji Dasgupta, Avinash Sampath, Sumukhi Suresh, Shakun, Sameeha Sabnis, Ashwathi Namboodiri, Nitesh Bhatia, Utkarshini Vashishtha and Vishal.

Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh, Director of Original Films at Netflix India, highlighted the enduring appeal of the series. “Each chapter begins with a shared human impulse and arrives at a completely different emotional truth,” she noted. Ruchikaa added that the four leading directors bring distinct perspectives united by a singular vision, inviting audiences to interpret these relationships through their own experiences.

Ronnie Screwvala from RSVP reflected on the evolution of the franchise, stating that it continues to challenge conventions. “Over the years, the anthology has continued to evolve, reflecting the changing nuances of relationships and the many shades of modern intimacy,” Ronnie shared.

Echoing this sentiment, Ashi Dua of Flying Unicorn Entertainment emphasised the shared emotional experience created by these unique stories. Ashi pointed out that while every tale is different in tone, they are all united by their honesty and vulnerability.