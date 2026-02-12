Abhishek Banerjee expands his range with Legacy, Lust Stories 3 and Toaster

Known for seamlessly shifting between intense drama, dark comedy, and layered character work, Abhishek’s slate reflects the wide range of stories he is drawn to. From a Tamil-language series rooted in a different cultural and cinematic sensibility, to a bold relationship-driven anthology, and a quirky original film, each project places him in a completely new creative space.

Speaking about this unique phase in his career, Abhishek shares, “2026 feels like one of those rare years where everything I love about acting comes together at once. To have three projects on the same platform, yet all so different from each other, is incredibly special. Legacy is my first Tamil web series, and working in a different language and cultural environment pushed me out of my comfort zone in the best possible way. It made me more aware, more prepared, and more respectful of how storytelling changes with context and region. The experience reminded me why I fell in love with acting in the first place because it constantly challenges you to unlearn and relearn.”

He adds, “Lust Stories 3 is part of an anthology that has always been bold, honest, and unapologetic in the way it talks about relationships and desire. Being a part of that universe means trusting the writing and the director completely, because these stories rely heavily on emotional truth rather than spectacle. It allows you to explore silences, awkwardness, vulnerability — things we don’t often talk about openly. As an actor, that kind of space is both frightening and liberating.”

Talking about Toaster, the actor says, “Toaster is a very special project for me, not just because of the script, but also because it’s produced by Rajkummar Rao, someone I deeply admire as an actor. The film has a unique tone of quirky on the surface, but layered with emotion and observation underneath. These are the kind of stories that stay with you because they reflect everyday absurdities in such an honest way. Being trusted with a role like this makes me feel grateful and grounded.”

Abhishek says what excites him the most is that all three projects exist on the same platform, yet none of them resemble each other. “That’s the beauty of where storytelling is today. As actors, we’re no longer confined to one image or one format. I feel fortunate to be in a phase where I can explore different languages, genres, and emotional spaces, and I hope audiences enjoy discovering these characters as much as I enjoyed playing them.”