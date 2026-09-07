Manoj Bajpayee’s first look as Mahatma Gandhi leaves the internet impressed

In filmmaker Sudhir Mishra’s upcoming historical drama, actor Manoj Bajpayee is set to portray Mahatma Gandhi. A first glimpse of the actor in character has surfaced online, and his striking transformation, particularly the attire, has caught widespread attention.

Manoj Bajpayee’s unrecognisable transformation as Mahatma Gandhi is winning over the internet

The image which features actor Manoj dressed as the father of the nation, resembles the character so much that it has shocked the internet to its core. The character is bald headed, holding a lathi in his loincloth brings out the perfect persona of the freedom fighter. Another intricate detail is the banner which says ‘Long live Mahatma Gandhi’ that has surfaced in the viral image with other freedom fighters accompanying Gandhi.

As the picture of the actor circulated the internet comments of appreciation flooded the internet. One user wrote, “Incredible preparation & in-depth planning … for the most anticipated modern history movie .. from the elegant, thinking , engaging, director & actor”. Another added, “Can't wait to see this collaboration Sir sounds incredible . Knowing the limitless talent @BajpayeeManoj is playing Gandhi would be another feather in his already full cap”.