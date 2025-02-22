‘Black Warrant’s’ Tomar sir Rahul Bhat plays a baddie in Sudhir Mishra’s ‘Crime Beat’

Meanwhile, Abhishek Sinha (Saqib Saleem), an ambitious journalist from Varanasi, finds himself entangled in Chaudhary’s story while covering Delhi’s crime beat. The sudden death of Chaudhary pushes Sinha into a dangerous web of deception, corruption, and high-stakes journalism. Determined to make his mark, he risks everything in his pursuit of the ultimate scoop.

When will Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy’s release in India?

Aside from Crime Beat, Rahul was in the news for Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy which has not been released in India yet despite its successful run at film festivals. The film had generated buzz post-Cannes and MAMI preview. Its release in India still hangs in balance despite applause.