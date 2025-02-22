‘Black Warrant’s’ Tomar sir Rahul Bhat plays a baddie in Sudhir Mishra’s ‘Crime Beat’

Zee5’s latest crime drama, Crime Beat, takes viewers deep into the treacherous world of investigative journalism and organized crime. Led by Saqib Saleem and Rahul Bhat, this eight-episode series, directed by Sudhir Mishra and Sanjeev Kaul, unravels the dark entanglements between power, politics, and the pursuit of truth in Delhi’s crime-ridden landscape.
What does Rahul Bhat play in Crime Beat?
Rahul Bhat plays the role of Binny Chaudhary, a notorious gangster with a complicated past. Once a notorious extortionist and kidnapper, Chaudhary comes back from Afghanistan with ambitions of rebranding himself in politics. His past, however, catches up with him as he tries to reveal the 2010 Commonwealth Games fraud, gaining influential enemies along the way.
Meanwhile, Abhishek Sinha (Saqib Saleem), an ambitious journalist from Varanasi, finds himself entangled in Chaudhary’s story while covering Delhi’s crime beat. The sudden death of Chaudhary pushes Sinha into a dangerous web of deception, corruption, and high-stakes journalism. Determined to make his mark, he risks everything in his pursuit of the ultimate scoop.
When will Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy’s release in India?
Aside from Crime Beat, Rahul was in the news for Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy which has not been released in India yet despite its successful run at film festivals. The film had generated buzz post-Cannes and MAMI preview. Its release in India still hangs in balance despite applause.
Talking about the delay, Rahul Bhat was philosophical, lauding Anurag Kashyap’s vision above box office logic. “I think everything happens for the best. Kennedy hasn’t come out yet, but I have learnt so much working with a genius like Anurag Kashyap. I always say—let me work with these visionary filmmakers a thousand times, and I won’t mind if the films come out or not,” he said.