Bobby Deol's Aashram s3 part 2: Bhopa’s betrayal, Pammi’s revenge – This Is Not Season 4!

Bobby Deol's Aashram is back, and Baba Nirala's dominance is under threat. Season 3 Part 2, which will be released on MX Player promises a power struggle with drama. Betrayal awaits as Bhopa betrays his master, and Pammi takes revenge.

When will Aashram season 3 part 2 release and what is the plot?

Aashram Season 3 Part 2 will release on February 27. The trailer sets the scene for increased conflict, with Baba Nirala struggling against all corners. The previously loyal Bhopa's betrayal is a pivotal moment, holding out the prospect of a battle of titans that will decide the ashram's fate. Will Baba Nirala's hold continue to reign supreme, or will Bhopa's rebellion tear his kingdom apart? The answers lie in Season 3 Part 2.