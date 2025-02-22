Bobby Deol's Aashram s3 part 2: Bhopa’s betrayal, Pammi’s revenge – This Is Not Season 4!

Bobby Deol's Aashram is back, and Baba Nirala's dominance is under threat. Season 3 Part 2, which will be released on MX Player promises a power struggle with drama. Betrayal awaits as Bhopa betrays his master, and Pammi takes revenge.
When will Aashram season 3 part 2 release and what is the plot?
Aashram Season 3 Part 2 will release on February 27. The trailer sets the scene for increased conflict, with Baba Nirala struggling against all corners. The previously loyal Bhopa's betrayal is a pivotal moment, holding out the prospect of a battle of titans that will decide the ashram's fate. Will Baba Nirala's hold continue to reign supreme, or will Bhopa's rebellion tear his kingdom apart? The answers lie in Season 3 Part 2.
Betrayal and Revenge: The core of part 2
This instalment goes deep into the intricate relationships in the ashram. The trailer shows that Bhopa, Baba Nirala's right-hand man and most trusted confidant, is going to turn into his foe. Pammi Pehelwan, bent on revenge for the wrongs done to her, joins hands with Bhopa, forging a strong union against the formerly untouchable Baba. The trailer hints at a power struggle, keeping viewers wondering whether Baba Nirala will be able to hold onto the ashram or if Bhopa will take over.
The Cast and Their Characters
Bobby Deol returns as the mysterious Baba Nirala and Aaditi Pohankar reprises her role as Pammi. Chandan Roy, Tridha Choudhary, Vikram Kochhar, Anupriya Goenka, Rajiv Siddhartha, and Esha Gupta also reprise their roles, providing depth and complexity to the story.
Where to watch Aashram Season 3 part 2
Aashram Season 3 Part 3 will be free on MX Player. The release time has not been announced yet, and fans are waiting with bated breath for the moment they can see the dramatic events unfold.