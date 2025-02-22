Makers unveil suspenseful yet curious announcement video of Mimi Chakraborty’s upcoming Bengali web series ‘Dainee’

The video teases the audience with Mimi’s appearance as she lies on the floor bruised reminiscing her past. She introduces her character as Pata. Her narration moves back and forth between her childhood and her present where she tells that she was given the responsibility to look after her sister Lata. But after their mother passed away, she too started neglecting her. However, a dramatic turn in the video comes when she reveals a change in the relationship of the two sisters and indicates her protection instinct, leaving many questions unanswered. Why did their relationship dynamics change? Why did they initially take off on a rough start? Why is Pata bruised and broken? How are the sisters surviving in this ruthless world and much more? All these and more will be answered soon.