7 exciting upcoming OTT releases you shouldn’t miss
With a fresh slate of content lined up, streaming platforms are set to keep viewers hooked with an exciting mix of genres. From gripping thrillers and heartwarming dramas to laugh-out-loud comedies, there’s something for everyone. Here are seven highly anticipated OTT releases you won’t want to miss!
Documentary: Onside: Major League Soccer
This upcoming eight-part documentary offers exclusive behind-thescenes access to players, coaches and clubs, capturing the drama and excitement of the 2024 MLS season. It showcases the league’s most defining moments and untold stories. February 21. On Apple TV+
Mystery: Surface (Season 2)
Sophie, played by Gugu Mbatha-Raw, returns to London’s elite society, searching for answers about her past and a powerful heiress. As she pieces together lost memories, a journalist exposes a dangerous scandal connected to those around her. With hidden threats emerging, Sophie must navigate deception and uncover the truth before it’s too late. February 21. On Apple TV+
Drama: House of David
This upcoming historical drama series chronicles the ascent of the biblical figure David, from his early days as an outcast shepherd to becoming the celebrated king of Israel. It also explores the decline of King Saul, who succumbs to his own pride, leading to David’s anointing by the prophet Samuel as the new leader. February 27. On Amazon Prime Video.
Sports: Manchester City vs Liverpool
These two giants of English football will go up against each other this weekend in the Premier League. When the two sides last met in December 2024, it was Liverpool who took all three points, thanks to goals by Cody Gakpo and Mohamed Salah. Manchester City will be hoping to even scores this time around. February 23, 10 pm. On JioHotstar.
Comedy: Running Point
The series stars Kate Hudson as Isla Gordon, who becomes the president of the Los Angeles Waves basketball team after her brother resigns due to a scandal. Determined to prove herself, Isla navigates the challenges of leading a storied franchise, striving to gain acceptance from her skeptical brothers, the board and the sports community. February 27. On Netflix.
Thriller: Crime Beat
A young journalist, Abhishek, joins a crime news team and stumbles upon a dangerous secret. As he investigates, he teams up with a determined cop, ACP Mayank. Together, they uncover a web of corruption, scams and hidden truths. But the deeper Abhishek digs, the more he questions justice — and even his own boss. Language: Hindi. February 21. On Zee5.
Drama: Toxic Town
The series delves into the true story of the Corby poisonings, one of the UK’s most significant environmental scandals. The narrative centres on a group of mothers who embark on a legal battle against the local council after their children are born with congenital disabilities linked to toxic waste mismanagement during an industrial cleanup in Corby. February 27. On Netflix