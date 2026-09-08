Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor marries producer Cameron Fuller in an intimate ceremony in France

Highlights from the weekend briefly surfaced on Instagram when actor Sam Lerner, a close friend of Cameron's, posted photos featuring guests like Logan Lerman, Cole Sprouse, and Kiernan Shipka. Though Lerner later deleted the post, the star-studded glimpse offered a rare look at the otherwise private celebration.

Phoebe Dynevor and Cameron Fuller love story

Phoebe and Cameron had first been publicly linked in 2023, although Phoebe later revealed that they had actually met earlier that year. During an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, she opened up about their first meeting, saying, “We met at, I don't think I've ever said this publicly before, we met at Sundance Film Festival.” Phoebe revealed that the two had crossed paths at Tao, a pop-up club during the film festival.

When host Drew Barrymore asked who had approached whom first, Phoebe kept the answer playful, joking, “You can meet someone at a club.” The couple subsequently kept their relationship largely private, making only occasional public appearances together.