Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor marries producer Cameron Fuller in an intimate ceremony in France

Phoebe Dynevor, the pretty, docile Daphne Bridgerton, from the popular Netflix series Bridgerton, has reportedly tied the knot with producer Cameron Fuller in an intimate ceremony in France. Having been engaged since 2024, the couple officially tied the knot on September 5. They celebrated their union surrounded by close friends and family at a breathtaking 18th-century farmhouse in Provence.
According to reports, Phoebe and Cameron Fuller got married at Le Mas des Poiriers, a secluded French countryside farmhouse. “Phoebe and Cameron got married on Saturday, and they couldn't be happier,” a source told the publication. “She has been planning this wedding for months with her mum Sally. It ended up being absolutely perfect.”
The venue held deep personal significance for the couple: Phoebe had visited the estate with Cameron the previous year and fell in love with its secluded, picturesque charm. Following the ceremony, guests gathered for an evening of fine dining, drinks, and dancing to celebrate the newlyweds.
Highlights from the weekend briefly surfaced on Instagram when actor Sam Lerner, a close friend of Cameron's, posted photos featuring guests like Logan Lerman, Cole Sprouse, and Kiernan Shipka. Though Lerner later deleted the post, the star-studded glimpse offered a rare look at the otherwise private celebration.
Phoebe and Cameron had first been publicly linked in 2023, although Phoebe later revealed that they had actually met earlier that year. During an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, she opened up about their first meeting, saying, “We met at, I don't think I've ever said this publicly before, we met at Sundance Film Festival.” Phoebe revealed that the two had crossed paths at Tao, a pop-up club during the film festival.
When host Drew Barrymore asked who had approached whom first, Phoebe kept the answer playful, joking, “You can meet someone at a club.” The couple subsequently kept their relationship largely private, making only occasional public appearances together.
Their engagement news came in at 2024, with Phoebe seemingly confirming the news when she was spotted wearing a diamond engagement ring at the Met Gala in May that year. The couple had reportedly sparked engagement rumours around the event before the news was confirmed.
While Phoebe is best known as Daphne, Cameron is the son of producer Brad Fuller, whose credits include films and franchises such as A Quiet Place, The Purge and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Cameron is an actor and producer himself, with acting credits in television series including The Last Ship.
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