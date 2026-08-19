This major Bridgerton character will take a step back in season 5

Penelope Featherington is a beloved Bridgerton character

Penelope Featherington was the original Lady Whistledown in the show, the anonymous writer who penned down gossip in Regency London’s pamphlet. However, her identity was revealed in the third season and she eventually retired in season 4, after her marriage to Colin Bridgerton, played by Luke Newton.

However, Nicola has no idea who the new writer is, especially because she cannot be entrusted with the information for being terrible with secrets. "I told everyone and said I was her. So they know not to tell me. But I genuinely have no clue and it’s quite nice not to know. I don’t need to know", she said.

She is also unsure how many episodes she will feature in, in the upcoming season that will be lead by Hannah Dodd and Masali Baduza who will portray Lady Francesca Stirling and Michaela Stirling. The new season will feature a queer, Sapphic love-story in the centre of the show, for the first time.