This major Bridgerton character will take a step back in season 5

Nicola Coughlan will barely feature in the fifth season of Bridgerton. The actress revealed that her character Penelope Featherington will have a limited role but she will be ready to rejoin the cast in full force whenever she is asked to.
Netflix's popular period drama, Bridgerton, will largely be without one of its major characters for the upcoming season 5. Actress Penelope Featherington revealed that her character Penelope Featherington will have a part-time role in the new season expected to premiere in 2027.
The 39-year-old actress spoke to E! News and opened up about her reduced role. "It’s bittersweet. I feel like, God, I had such an epic run", she said. The actress added, "I think that's part of the beauty of that world is it keeps reinventing itself. Every season being a new story — it takes on a different guise".
Nicola also said that she is open to joining the show once again whenever she is asked. "I'll always pop back to Bridgerton if they want me. If I can be set dressing, I'll be there. No problem."
Penelope Featherington was the original Lady Whistledown in the show, the anonymous writer who penned down gossip in Regency London’s pamphlet. However, her identity was revealed in the third season and she eventually retired in season 4, after her marriage to Colin Bridgerton, played by Luke Newton.
However, Nicola has no idea who the new writer is, especially because she cannot be entrusted with the information for being terrible with secrets. "I told everyone and said I was her. So they know not to tell me. But I genuinely have no clue and it’s quite nice not to know. I don’t need to know", she said.
She is also unsure how many episodes she will feature in, in the upcoming season that will be lead by Hannah Dodd and Masali Baduza who will portray Lady Francesca Stirling and Michaela Stirling. The new season will feature a queer, Sapphic love-story in the centre of the show, for the first time.