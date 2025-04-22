Bridgerton’s Nicola Coughlan slams HBO’s Harry Potter series, says ‘Wouldn’t touch it…’

Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan has added her voice to the growing chorus of criticism aimed at HBO’s upcoming Harry Potter reboot, making it clear that she wants nothing to do with the franchise.
The Irish actress took to Instagram to share her thoughts on the series, which is being produced by JK Rowling. She shared a news article with a striking headline—“This is a new low for JK Rowling”—and she didn’t hold back, stating, “Keep your new Harry Potter lads. Wouldn’t touch it with a 10ft pole.”
Nicola’s remarks come on the heels of a UK Supreme Court ruling that defined the legal term “woman” based on biological sex rather than gender identity—something Rowling has openly supported. The author even disclosed that she financially backed the group that brought the case to court. This ruling had ignited outrage among many in the entertainment industry and the LGBTQ+ community.
For Nicola, this was a moment to speak out. She previously described the court’s decision as “stomach-churning and disgusting,” voicing her deep concern for the impact it could have on an already marginalised community.
As the backlash continues, other celebrities remain split over Rowling’s legacy. Nicola’s position aligns with fellow actors like Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint, who have all publicly supported trans rights, often contradicting Rowling’s views.
Meanwhile, HBO has continued to back Rowling, defending her right to express her opinions. With the Harry Potter TV adaptation still in the works and casting announcements on the horizon, Nicola Coughlan’s strong words only add to the growing criticism surrounding the project.