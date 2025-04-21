He is very rude, politically incorrect and insults everybody: Aamir Khan on his character in Sitaare Zameen Par

Bollywood icon Aamir Khan has provided long-awaited glimpses into his upcoming film Sitaare Zameen Par, which he calls a ‘thematic sequel’ to his hit 2007 film Taare Zameen Par. Addressing his China fan club in a recent exchange posted online, Aamir revealed information about the movie's plot and his role.

"I am working on a film now, Sitaare Zameen Par, which is almost ready," the actor stated. "It is the sequel of Taare Zameen Par. Thematically, it is going ten steps ahead. It is about people who are differently abled. It is about love friendship and life. Taare Zameen Par made you cry but this film will make you laugh. It’s a comedy but the theme is the same."

Aamir also shed light on his character Gulshan a stark contrast to the sensitive art teacher Nikumbh from the original film. "My character in Taare Zameen Par was Nikumbh who is a very sensitive person. In this film my character’s name is Gulshan but his personality is exactly opposite to Nikumbh. He is not sensitive at all. He is very rude, politically incorrect and he insults everybody. He fights with his wife, mother. He is a basketball coach and he beats up his senior coach. He is a person with a lot of internal problems and the story is how he changes with the film. How these people in the spectrum teach him what it is to be a good human being."

The movie is seen to be a remake of Spanish movie Champions, a comedy based on a basketball coach who has been assigned to train a team of mentally challenged players. Sitaare Zameen Par will have Khan return with Darsheel Safary and include Genelia Deshmukh in a central role, with RS Prasanna helming the ship. Although there is no official release date as yet excitement is mounting for this next release by the renowned actor.