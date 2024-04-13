'Bridgerton' actress Nicola Coughlan stuns in gold-plated dress by this Indian designer [SEE PICS]

Dear readers, it is with great pleasure that we bring to your attention that Netflix's hit series Bridgerton has launched the trailer of their newest season, which will be released in two parts this summer. However, it's not the Season 3 sneak peeks and cast video clips but Mumbai-based jeweller Suhani Parekh who has become the talk of the ton. For the unversed, she is also the creative mind behind the renowned bijouterie label Misho.