'Bridgerton' actress Nicola Coughlan stuns in gold-plated dress by this Indian designer [SEE PICS]

Dear readers, it is with great pleasure that we bring to your attention that Netflix's hit series Bridgerton has launched the trailer of their newest season, which will be released in two parts this summer. However, it's not the Season 3 sneak peeks and cast video clips but Mumbai-based jeweller Suhani Parekh who has become the talk of the ton. For the unversed, she is also the creative mind behind the renowned bijouterie label Misho.
Trained as a sculptor at Goldsmiths, University of London, the designer has seamlessly translated her love for sculpting into the art of jewellery design, blending traditional silversmithing with contemporary techniques. Since launching Misho in 2016, she has garnered significant recognition and accolades, with her pieces being donned by the crème de la crème of the fashion industry, from Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone to Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner, as well as Selena Gomez, Rihanna and Zendaya. The list goes on!
As we eagerly anticipate the return of London's fashionable set, Misho's sculptural creations shine brighter than the diamond itself, adding a touch of unparalleled splendour to the season's festivities. In collaboration with Aimee Croysdill, actress Nicola Coughlan attended the show’s season 3 press event in London dressed in a 22k gold-plated corset handmade by designer Suhani Parekh’s studio in Mumbai, resulting in a gown fit for royalty. The gown features a bodice finished with 22k gold plating, adorned with a motif of a real heart. The custom made metal couture is detailed with wave patterns while the look is complete with a gold chain that comes with a mini heart.
Based on Julia Quinn's novel series, the OTT show set in Regency era in England is poised to release its third season, which follows the fourth book and focuses on Penelope Featherington's glow up, navigating her broken relationship with Eloise Bridgerton and striving to hide her secret ventures as Lady Whistledown.
In this season, determined to move on from her long-time crush Colin Bridgerton, Penelope sets out to find a husband, only to receive help from the last person she expects. Coming out on May 16 are the first two episodes: How Bright the Moon and Out of the Shadows, titled respectively.