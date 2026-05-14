Netflix confirms 2027 release for Bridgerton Season 5: Francesca and Michaela’s love story will take centre stage

Just when the fandom started getting used to this timeline, Bridgerton is throwing another curveball. Bela Bajaria (Netflix’s Head of Content) made a statement during an advertising event in New York that Bridgerton Season 5 would not follow the previous two-year production schedule as it had been done up until now. The first image released of the new episodes will be revealed in March 2026, with filming currently underway in the United Kingdom.
At the heart of Bridgerton Season 5 is Francesca Bridgerton, portrayed by Hannah Dodd, who will become the new star of the show as its protagonist. She will be accompanied on screen by Michaela Stirling, portrayed by Masali Baduza, becoming the new romantic path for the TV series. According to Netflix, filming for the season is currently underway in the UK, while there will be eight episodes in the season. Francesca will be returning back to the marriage market two years after her husband John’s death.
As per the official synopsis of Bridgerton Season 5, Francesca’s peaceful life gets disturbed by the arrival of Michaela, the cousin of John, who comes to London to take care of the Kilmartin estate. Though still in grief, Francesca is torn between logic and romance. This season focuses on whether she chooses to adhere to her duties or indulge in love.
Released in January/February 2026, Season Four of the series consisted of two parts; it featured the romance between Benedict Bridgerton and Sophie Baek as well as how Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington interacted together during their time apart from one another. While Season Three was primarily focused on Colin and Penelope, Season Two focused on Anthony and Kate, whereas Season One was focused on Daphne and Simon.