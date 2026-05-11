Why did Bhumi Pednekar exit The Royals Season 2?

Actress Bhumi Pednekar will not be making a return in the second season of the Netflix sensation The Royals, as there have been changes on the script front in the series. Although she is an integral part of the first season of The Royals along with Ishaan Khatter, the actress is not expected to grace the screens for the next season of the web series.
While romance played an important part in the storyline of the first season of the show, the producers of the series are focusing their attention on the intrigues within the royal family. The creators Priyanka Ghose and Nupur Asthana will take the story of The Royals from a romantic comedy to a more realistic family drama series, with a focus on the senior actors like Zeenat Aman and Sakshi Tanwar.
According to industry sources, the reason behind the change of direction in the story came after taking suggestions from fans. “There was no fight with Bhumi,” a source clarified. “The makers are simply letting the story lead forward organically. We left season one at an unresolved romance, and there was no decision to carry it forward.”
This exit comes after Bhumi has taken some time for introspection; as she herself had confessed, she found criticism about her acting skills in the first season as the reason for her taking nine months off from professional activities. In future, however, she seems to favour playing complex characters. The audience should look forward to seeing Bhumi play the part of a complex, difficult policeman in the new season of the controversial Daldal.
She is also going to star opposite Imran Khan in his long-awaited comeback venture on Netflix. Furthermore, there have been rumors about Bhumi being cast in a courtroom drama, which shows how seriously she intends to explore darker stories.
Although it looks like the royal doors of the show would be closed for her character in the second season, the bigger picture of the story would still keep growing without its original heroine.