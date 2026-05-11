Why did Bhumi Pednekar exit The Royals Season 2?

Actress Bhumi Pednekar will not be making a return in the second season of the Netflix sensation The Royals, as there have been changes on the script front in the series. Although she is an integral part of the first season of The Royals along with Ishaan Khatter, the actress is not expected to grace the screens for the next season of the web series.

Bhumi Pednekar to exit The Royals as Season 2 pivots to family drama

While romance played an important part in the storyline of the first season of the show, the producers of the series are focusing their attention on the intrigues within the royal family. The creators Priyanka Ghose and Nupur Asthana will take the story of The Royals from a romantic comedy to a more realistic family drama series, with a focus on the senior actors like Zeenat Aman and Sakshi Tanwar.