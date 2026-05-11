Neetu Kapoor recalls ‘shivering before every shot’ while filming Jug Jugg Jeeyo after Rishi Kapoor’s demise

Speaking candidly at Soha Ali Khan’s podcast show All About Her, Neetu shared, “Karan told me, ‘Neetu ji, I think you have to get back and do a film,’ I said yes.” She revealed how she would be extremely nervous while filming Jug Jug Jeeyo.

“You have no idea, I was a nervous wreck while doing Jug Jugg Jeeyo. Before every shot, I would shiver. I have done 70-80 films, but my strength wasn’t there. Going alone on a set without my husband. I had nobody. It was absolutely nerve-racking. But I did it, and that helped me.”

Her daughter, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni who also joined her on the podcast show, reflected on the difficult phase the family went through after Rishi Kapoor’s demise. She shared that both mother and daughter were dealing with grief and could not fully lean on each other for emotional support.

Riddhima revealed, “She could not vent to me because I was also grieving, and I couldn’t vent to her. We used to go into separate rooms to sleep.”