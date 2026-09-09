Apoorva Mukhija and Amin Jaz spark romance rumours after viral kiss behind DJ console

Indian content creator and actor Apoorva Mukhija, widely known across social media as ‘The Rebel Kid’, has sent the internet into overdrive after being caught in an affectionate moment with DJ and podcast host Amin Jaz. A video circulating rapidly online shows the pair sharing an intimate kiss behind the DJ console during a lively party.

In the viral clip, Apoorva, dressed in a sleek halter-neck ensemble, is seen leaning close to the decks and chatting with Amin while he manages the music. Moments later, Amin leans in for a brief kiss. Apoorva quickly glances around to check if onlookers have noticed before stepping forward to return the gesture. The candid exchange has sparked intense curiosity among fans, with many convinced that the duo are officially an item.

Behind the console: Who is Amin Jaz and how did the couple meet?

The sighting comes shortly after Apoorva teased her followers by revealing she had travelled from New York to Turkey to spend time with her boyfriend. While she stopped short of naming him, online detectives immediately connected the dots to Amin. The creator recently moved to New York to pursue an MBA, but she had notably appeared as a guest on Amin’s popular show before relocating.