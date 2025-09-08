Apoorva Mukhija announces tour, and the Internet has questions

Apoorva Mukhija, popularly known as the Rebel Kid on Instagram, is going on a tour all across India. The vlogger who is best known for her unfiltered videos was recently seen in the reality show The Traitors.

Apoorva Mukhija gets trolled for announcing India tour plan

Apoorva's organisers shared the news on Instagram. “Rebel & friend’s energy is hitting your city soon! Apoorva aka @the.rebel.kid is going on a nationwide takeover tour… India, it’s time to vibe”. The news was shared with a poster which stated that she will go on a tour between the months of October and November this year," they wrote.

Apoorva reposted the update on her Instagram Stories with the message “See you in your city”.

"I mean coming to do what?" one asked, amid heaps of Instagram requests imploring her to hit their city for shows.

"What is she gonna do? Don’t know who’s gonna pay to hear her cos she’s crazy for sure :)" another wrote, with laughing emojis.