Apoorva Mukhija announces tour, and the Internet has questions

Apoorva Mukhija, popularly known as the Rebel Kid on Instagram, is going on a tour all across India. The vlogger who is best known for her unfiltered videos was recently seen in the reality show The Traitors.
Apoorva's organisers shared the news on Instagram. “Rebel & friend’s energy is hitting your city soon! Apoorva aka @the.rebel.kid is going on a nationwide takeover tour… India, it’s time to vibe”. The news was shared with a poster which stated that she will go on a tour between the months of October and November this year," they wrote.
Apoorva reposted the update on her Instagram Stories with the message “See you in your city”.
"I mean coming to do what?" one asked, amid heaps of Instagram requests imploring her to hit their city for shows.
"What is she gonna do? Don’t know who’s gonna pay to hear her cos she’s crazy for sure :)" another wrote, with laughing emojis.
Apoorva has been in the spotlight for other controversies as well
Recently, her ex-partner, Utsav Dahiya, made a diss track directed at her. Captioned, "Cute little red flags", a tagline that Apoorva Mukhija uses to address her followers on social media, the song accused her of cheating on him and making up lies about him.
"Ab agar koi aur bakwaas kari toh main seedha receipts nikalunga. Never try to gain sympathy by fabricating lies or pushing false narratives just to make content and assassinate someone's character online. Having a big following doesn't give you the right to bully your way by rage-baiting your audience and unleashing them on others," Utsav's caption said.
In response, Apoorva shared a cryptic Instagram story, stating that she only learns her lessons when she teaches them to herself.
Prior to this, she took a month-long hiatus after the India's Got Latent controversy, which got her a massive amount of hate on social media, even amounting to rape and death threats.
