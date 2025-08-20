Rebel Kid Apoorva Mukhija reacts to ex-boyfriend’s hate song

Celebs

2 min read

Rebel Kid, aka influencer Apoorva Mukhija, reacted to her ex-boyfriend's diss track in a cryptic story on Instagram.

"I just randomly got over it, and now I can't stop laughing," Apoorva's reshared post on her story said. Another read, "I only learn my lesson when I teach it to myself." she reshared a post on her story and wrote, "Unfortunately."

Apoorva's ex-boyfriend, Utsav Dahiya, released a diss track recently, accusing that she cheated on him and posted a long caption.

The video's title "Cute little red flags" hints that it is meant for her, even though he did not say her name explicitly. For context, "Hello, my cute little red flags" is how the Rebel Kid starts addressing her viewers in her videos.

Utsav sang about how they dated for 20 weeks but she has been "spreading lies for an eternity."

Pucha maine ghatiya kyun bola mujhe duniya ke liye, kehti baby yeh toh sab dhandha hai mere liye

(Translation: "I asked why you called me disgusting in front of the world; you said, ‘baby, this is all just business for me.'")

He says he "dodged a bullet" and he now "sleeps in peace."

In his caption, Utsav wrote, "Never try to gain sympathy by fabricating lies or pushing false narratives just to make content and assassinate someone’s character online. Having a big following doesn’t give you the right to bully your way by rage-baiting your audience and unleashing them on others."

He further shared how Apoorva and her agency turned down his request to stop the online hate against him.

"When I was being falsely painted as a cheat and an abuser because of things you said, I reached out to you and your agency, hoping to find a way to deal with the hate. Instead, I was told, 'You’re a nobody, you should be happy you got to date her'.

