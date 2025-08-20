Rebel Kid Apoorva Mukhija reacts to ex-boyfriend’s hate song

Rebel Kid, aka influencer Apoorva Mukhija, reacted to her ex-boyfriend's diss track in a cryptic story on Instagram.

"I just randomly got over it, and now I can't stop laughing," Apoorva's reshared post on her story said. Another read, "I only learn my lesson when I teach it to myself." she reshared a post on her story and wrote, "Unfortunately."

Apoorva's ex-boyfriend, Utsav Dahiya, released a diss track recently, accusing that she cheated on him and posted a long caption.

The video's title "Cute little red flags" hints that it is meant for her, even though he did not say her name explicitly. For context, "Hello, my cute little red flags" is how the Rebel Kid starts addressing her viewers in her videos.

Utsav sang about how they dated for 20 weeks but she has been "spreading lies for an eternity."

“Pucha maine ghatiya kyun bola mujhe duniya ke liye, kehti baby yeh toh sab dhandha hai mere liye”

(Translation: "I asked why you called me disgusting in front of the world; you said, ‘baby, this is all just business for me.'")