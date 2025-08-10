Apoorva Mukhija spends ₹3 lakh on makeover, says “Honestly, I look the same”

In her newest vlog, Apoorva spoke honestly about her lavish makeover which included dental veneers, IV drips, facial treatments, and haircut. “I have spent around ₹3 lakh on this makeover. I got my hair done, got veneers for my teeth, did IV drips for skin glow, and went for facial treatments,” she shared.

However, the influencer wasn't happy with the result because she didn't achieve what she was hoping for. “Nothing really changed,” she said. Apoorva also stressed how, after spending a hefty amount on her appearance, they didn't drastically boost her confidence or alter her appearance in the way she expected.

She also talked about how she wanted to experiment with her look after the Big Boss OTT 3 stint. “I thought maybe I will feel different after these procedures, but honestly, I feel the same,” she admitted. The influencer also shared the pressure in the beauty industry and the high standards often portrayed on the outside. “In today’s social media world, there is a constant need to look a certain way, and sometimes we end up spending huge amounts to match those ideals,” she said.