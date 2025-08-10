Apoorva Mukhija spends ₹3 lakh on makeover, says “Honestly, I look the same”

Vlogger and 'Traitors' star Apoorva Mukhija recently talked about her huge makeover investment. The social media star honestly discussed how after spending a hefty amount of Rs 3 lakh for her makeover, she didn't get the result she had hoped for.
In her newest vlog, Apoorva spoke honestly about her lavish makeover which included dental veneers, IV drips, facial treatments, and haircut. “I have spent around ₹3 lakh on this makeover. I got my hair done, got veneers for my teeth, did IV drips for skin glow, and went for facial treatments,” she shared.
However, the influencer wasn't happy with the result because she didn't achieve what she was hoping for. “Nothing really changed,” she said. Apoorva also stressed how, after spending a hefty amount on her appearance, they didn't drastically boost her confidence or alter her appearance in the way she expected.
She also talked about how she wanted to experiment with her look after the Big Boss OTT 3 stint. “I thought maybe I will feel different after these procedures, but honestly, I feel the same,” she admitted. The influencer also shared the pressure in the beauty industry and the high standards often portrayed on the outside. “In today’s social media world, there is a constant need to look a certain way, and sometimes we end up spending huge amounts to match those ideals,” she said.
Apoorva's honest confession about her makeover struck a chord with the audience and how she acknowledged the importance of self-love. “At the end of the day, what matters is how you feel inside. You can change your hair, your teeth, your skin, but if you’re not happy with yourself, no makeover will fix that,” she concluded.
Her honest remarks about beauty pressure has sparked conversation about the unrealistic beauty standards set in social media. Many of her fans appreciated by calling it 'refreshing and relatable'.
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.