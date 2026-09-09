Casey Affleck confirms his and Ben Affleck's dad Timothy passed away this year

Casey Affleck, during a press conference of the Venice Film Festival on Tuesday, September 8, revealed publicly that his and Ben Affleck’s father Timothy passed away this year.
In Venice, Casey, 51, was seen alongside his girlfriend Caylee Cowan and sons Atticus and Indiana, and others from the cast of his new movie Company. Company is a Gothic and vampire-inspired movie, which marks Casey’s third film as a director. Ben also made an appearance to support his brother.
During a press conference, Casey stated that he dedicated the movie to both his parents and revealed that he lost both of them this year. Notably, Casey and Ben’s mother Chris Affleck died at 83 on June 2, which the family announced on July 24. However, we do not know exactly when their father Timothy, passed away.
“It’s dedicated to my parents because I lost both my mom and my dad this year, and they were very important to me,” Casey said during the press conference, in response to a question from an Italian journalist. “I really wanted to show this movie to them, and I didn’t get to. I think they would have liked it.”
Casey said that he pours his own life experiences into his movies, but often finds he does not fully understand what they mean until time has passed.
“The good thing about being an artiste, the best thing, maybe, is that you can take all of the hardest experiences in your life and put it into your work and it just makes you better,” he said. “If you’re willing to face it all, be honest about it all and show up vulnerably with those feelings and allow for the fact that you might not be able to really fully understand them, but you’re willing to put them into what you’re making, it’s a blessing. For me, it’s the only way that I can understand what’s happening in my own life,” he said during the press conference.
Casey and Ben’s parents Timothy and Chris got divorced when Ben, was around 11-12 years old. According to a 2000 interview with Ben in a leading American daily, Timothy once performed in the Theater Company of Boston alongside actors like Blythe Danner, Robert Duvall and Dustin Hoffman and was an aspiring playwright who often worked odd jobs and struggled with alcoholism.
Around that time, another daily reported that Timothy had been sober since 1990 and was working as a counsellor at a California-based alcohol rehabilitation centre.
Chris Anne Affleck was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in December, 2025. Doctors had reportedly said that she had only six months to live and the 83-year-old passed away after a brief cancer battle on June 2. With a few months to live, Chris reportedly wanted to see her grandson Atticus (Casey's son) graduate high-school which she could attend with her family on May 31, two days before she passed in her sleep.