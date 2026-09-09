Casey Affleck confirms his and Ben Affleck's dad Timothy passed away this year

Casey Affleck, during a press conference of the Venice Film Festival on Tuesday, September 8, revealed publicly that his and Ben Affleck’s father Timothy passed away this year.

In Venice, Casey, 51, was seen alongside his girlfriend Caylee Cowan and sons Atticus and Indiana, and others from the cast of his new movie Company. Company is a Gothic and vampire-inspired movie, which marks Casey’s third film as a director. Ben also made an appearance to support his brother.

What Casey Affleck had to say about his parents at the press conference in Venice

During a press conference, Casey stated that he dedicated the movie to both his parents and revealed that he lost both of them this year. Notably, Casey and Ben’s mother Chris Affleck died at 83 on June 2, which the family announced on July 24. However, we do not know exactly when their father Timothy, passed away.

“It’s dedicated to my parents because I lost both my mom and my dad this year, and they were very important to me,” Casey said during the press conference, in response to a question from an Italian journalist. “I really wanted to show this movie to them, and I didn’t get to. I think they would have liked it.”