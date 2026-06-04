Jennifer Garner says her career was affected following divorce from Ben Affleck

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck separated in 2015 after being married for a decade. Their divorce was finalised in 2018 and they continued to co-parent their three children: Violet Anne, 20, Fin (formerly Seraphina Rose Elizabeth) 17, and Samuel Garner, 14.
The 54-year-old actress shared that the divorce had affected her career given the fact that she had three very young kids.
Jennifer Garner sat for an interview recently and talked about how her divorce from ex-husband Ben Affleck affected her career. She revealed that she had to make different choices when it came to work because of her young family.
”First of all, when you're in a performance kind of role, you give up a year, year-and-a-half of performance while you are pregnant, having a baby, recovering...When my kids were little, I worked so little, and then we had such an upheaval in our family, that I really hardly worked for a long time,” the actress said.
Now that her kids are grown up, Jennifer is getting back in the business more than she could before. Currently, she is preparing for the release of The Five Star Weekend, an upcoming series on Peacock.
Jennifer Garner continues to make choices that won't disrupt her family completely. To make sure that her life with her kids is not disturbed, she prefers taking on projects that happen in Los Angeles, where she is based.
The actress is grateful to have gotten back to acting. However, she also made it very clear that she does feel the need to apologise to her kids for working. “I do thank them for being so sweet about it. But that’s part of life. Working hard is part of life, and messing up is part of life. Tripping and falling—there’s room for all of it,” she added.
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