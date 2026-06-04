Jennifer Garner says her career was affected following divorce from Ben Affleck

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck separated in 2015 after being married for a decade. Their divorce was finalised in 2018 and they continued to co-parent their three children: Violet Anne, 20, Fin (formerly Seraphina Rose Elizabeth) 17, and Samuel Garner, 14.

The 54-year-old actress shared that the divorce had affected her career given the fact that she had three very young kids.

Jennifer Garner opens up about her life after divorce

Jennifer Garner sat for an interview recently and talked about how her divorce from ex-husband Ben Affleck affected her career. She revealed that she had to make different choices when it came to work because of her young family.