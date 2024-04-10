Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner’s daughter comes out as trans

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner's 15-year-old child, formerly known as Seraphina Rose has publicly embraced a new identity. Fin, sporting a short haircut and a black tuxedo, introduced themself while speaking at the memorial service for Jennifer's father, William John Garner, at a West Virginia church.
This marks the first public confirmation of Fin’s new name, though a change in hairstyle was noticed earlier this year. The couple, who divorced in 2015 but co-parent their three children, Violet (19), Fin, and Samuel (12), have offered unwavering support, stated reports.
The news comes shortly after the passing of Jennifer’s father on April 2. The 85-year-old chemical engineer passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family. Sharing a heartfelt Instagram post, Jennifer paid tribute to her father’s gentle nature and quiet strength.
News of Fin’s identity comes alongside upcoming projects for both Ben and Jennifer. Ben reprises his role in The Accountant 2, while Jennifer takes on the iconic role of Electra in the highly anticipated Deadpool & Wolverine.