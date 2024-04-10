Meenakshi Chaudhary: I truly love challenges

Defining her perspective on jewellery, she said, “I think jewellery is something that defines who you are as a person and what connects with you. Because every piece will speak to you. I’m sure all the jewellery pieces are beautiful, but you’ll pick one that you like the most. And that is a reflection of who you are and what truly defines you and your taste. I love having a very simple gold chain pendant and when I’m going for occasions like these, I love what I’m wearing right now. It’s very understated, but it’s speaking for itself. And it’s not overshadowing, but it’s also not underwhelming.”

Apart from being an actress, model, beauty pageant titleholder, she is also a state-level swimmer and badminton player. Additionally, she has a bachelor’s degree in dental surgery. Indeed, she is a multi-talented actress. When asked about her source of inspiration, she said, “What doesn’t kill you, makes you stronger. I think I’ve always believed in that quotation. And for me, what’s important is to always try and push myself and challenge myself and see how I can get over it and how I can learn. I truly love challenges because they truly unveil and unravel a new version of me that I did not know I could be. And that’s why it’s very important for me to just keep experimenting and trying whatever it is, no matter what skill set. It’s very important to keep trying new things and pushing yourself to be a better version.”

Shedding light on her upcoming projects, she said, “We are almost done with the shoot of Vijay’s Tamil film. And I am almost finished with the Dulquer Salman film, which is in Telugu and I am shooting for ‘Matka’ right now. And Vishwak Sen’s project is also ongoing. So there are like four to five projects going on right now. And many more are in the pipeline, which I am having narrations for and will get to know soon.”