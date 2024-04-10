Kartik Aaryan says he’s ready for love, asks Neha Dhupia to find someone for him

In a fun segment on Season 6 of the show, when asked by Neha if Kartik is single and ready for a relationship, he said: “Right now, I am fully single. It’s been a while that I have been away from any kind of relationship. Matlab, it’s thoda sa cliché answer, but actually, I have been really focusing on my film Chandu Champion aur ussmein bohot sare focus ki zaroorat thi.”

“Jis tarikhe se ussmein chizein thi jo maine pehele kabhi ki nahi thi. And I gave two years of prep, so 2 saal se dedh saal se yahi film dimag mai chal rahi hai toh woh time hi nahi mila, woh regimen, routine, har chiz bohot monotonous ek robotic lifestyle mein mai ja raha tha, which actually helped me a lot also. Now let’s see, and let’s wait and watch. Now I have time for love. Find someone for me, Neha,” he added.