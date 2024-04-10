Taapsee Pannu opens up about her private wedding; says, ‘I am not sure how I feel about it being out there’

In a recent interview, actor Taapsee Pannu finally addresses the whirlwind of speculation surrounding her recent wedding to badminton player Mathias Boe. The intimate Udaipur ceremony, though kept private, sparked social media curiosity with leaked videos and social media posts from her friends hinting at the festivities.
Taapsee clarified her stance, explaining, “I just am not very sure if I want to let my personal life and the people involved in it, to go through the kind of scrutiny that happens when a public figure gets married. It’s me who has signed up for this, not my partner, not the people who were involved in the wedding. I am not sure about how I feel about it being out there, that’s why I’ve kept it to myself.”
The actor added that it was never her intention to keep her wedding a secret. “The intention was never to keep it a secret. The people who are genuinely close to me, were a part of the celebration and always knew about my relationship and my intentions about when and how I want to get married.”
Openly discussing her decision, Taapsee revealed, “I just didn’t want to make it a public affair, because then I will start getting worried about how it is perceived, rather than really enjoying the way I would want to do it. Subconsciously, I would start thinking about how it feels from the outside which I did not want to think about, especially for this one thing, because it’s hopefully happening once in life!”
Taapsee added that she has no immediate plans to publicly discuss the wedding. “have no plans for a release of any kind. I don’t think I am mentally prepared to put that out right now.”