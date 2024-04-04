‘I want to make sure I live happily every day of my life,’ says Taapsee Pannu in her first post-wedding interview

In a candid interview, actress Taapsee Pannu opened up about her new outlook on life, hinting at a shift that may be influenced by her recent marriage to longtime boyfriend Mathias Boe.
“At this point, I feel my professional choices are largely driven by the value of my time. I want to be sure that taking up a certain project is worth my time because I want to enjoy life beyond work. The second factor is relevance. I would love to cherish my filmography years from now. So, I don’t want to invest time in something that will not stand the test of time,” she said.
This newfound perspective seemed to be a departure from the relentless pursuit of success. “There will always be people around you who have more or less than you, and in the hustle to reach the top, we forget that there is no ‘top’. I’ve realised it is better to start enjoying life beyond my profession. I’m okay with not becoming the biggest thing ever, but I want to make sure I live happily every day of my life. You are not as significant as you think you are in your head,” Taapsee added.
The interview comes amidst the recent online leak of a video from the actor’s wedding ceremony. Fans were ecstatic to see glimpses of the joyous event, where Taapsee stunned in a traditional red bridal suit, ditching the more typical lehenga. Her fans on social media lauded this choice, with some praising the rarity of a classic bridal look and others charmed by Mathias’ unique arrival on a bicycle.
News of the wedding first surfaced in March, with reports suggesting an intimate ceremony in Udaipur. While Taapsee has yet to officially confirm the nuptials, the leaked video provides a heartwarming confirmation for fans.
On the professional front, the artiste is gearing up for the release of her upcoming films Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba and Khel Khel Mein.