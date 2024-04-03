Taapsee-Mathias wedding: FIRST video from the ceremony shows the bride dancing to 'Chitta Kukkar'

Actress Taapsee Pannu, tied the nuptial knot with her long-time partner, the Badminton player Mathias Boe in Udaipur last month. Now, the glimpses from their wedding ceremony have surfaced on the Internet.

In a video, which is being widely circulated on social media, Taapsee, dressed in a red coloured Punjabi wedding outfit, can be seen walking towards Mathias as she dances to the Punjabi folk song Chitta Kukkar playing in the background.

The track is a Pakistani Punjabi wedding folk song, and has over the years been used in different renditions. The most recent is the rendition used in the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal titled Saari Duniya Jalaa Denge.