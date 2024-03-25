Taapsee Pannu marries long-time beau Mathias Boe in an intimate ceremony

Actress Taapsee Pannu, who is known for films such as Baby, Pink, Manmarziyaan and others, has married her long-term boyfriend, Mathias Boe. The two reportedly tied the nuptial knot in Udaipur on Saturday.

As per media reports, the ceremonies began on Wednesday. Their families and close friends attended the ceremony. Apparently, screenwriting couple Kanika Dhillon and Himanshu Sharma were also at the event.

Actor Pavail Gulati, who has worked with Taapsee in Thappad and Dobaara joined the wedding celebrations along with auteur Anurag Kashyap, who is also Taapsee's good friend.

Pavail shared a photo from the ceremony that hinted at Taapsee and Mathias wedding. "Twinkle twinkle little star, we have no idea where we are," he captioned it and Taapsee's sister Shagun Pannu dropped heart emojis in the comment section.

Shagun also shared a click from what appears to be the actress' haldi ceremony. The official pictures from the wedding are yet to be released.