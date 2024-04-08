Taapsee shares throwback picture with sister Shagun Pannu on her birthday

The actress wrote in the caption, “Puchi day ! Now n forever. #MyNumber1”.

Meanwhile, Taapsee is yet to provide a confirmation on her marriage with Mathias. Recently, glimpses from their wedding ceremony surfaced on the Internet.

In a video, which went viral on social media, Taapsee, dressed in a red coloured Punjabi wedding outfit, can be seen working towards Mathias as she dances to the Punjabi folk song ‘Chitta Kukkar’ playing in the background.

The track is a Pakistani Punjabi wedding folk song and hasbeen used in different renditions over the years . The most recent is the rendition used in the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer ‘Animal’ titled ‘Saari Duniya Jalaa Denge’.

In the video, Taapsee dances in swag wearing a pair of sunglasses over the wedding outfit, and gets up on the stage to hug her husband. Taapsee's sister Shagun Pannu and their gang of girls walked with the bride.

As the two embrace each other, people around them shower the couple with flower petals. The wedding festivities were an intimate affair with very few people from the industry attending the wedding.