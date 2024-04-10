Janhvi Kapoor stuns at 'Maidaan' screening; fans spot her wearing a necklace with BF Shikhar’s name

Last night, actress Janhvi Kapoor attended the special screening of father Boney Kapoor’s production venture Maidaan starring Ajay Devgn. While she managed to make a stunning fashion statement with her white pantsuit, it was her blingy diamond necklace that got everyone talking.
As the actress stood across the poster of Maidaan to pose for the paps, her videos and photos instantly went viral online. A closer look by her fans revealed that she's wearing a neckpiece with her boyfriend, Shiku aka Shikhar Pahariya's name written on it.
With this move, Janhvi may have just confirmed her relationship with Shikhar with whom she often gets spotted in the city. Much recently, the duo even visited the Tirupati temple with socialite Orry.
Janhvi had opened up about her relationship with Shikhar discreetly on Koffee With Karan Season 8. As host Karan Johar enquired about Janhvi's relationship status, the actress said, "I will say this, he (Shikhar) is, not just for me, but for her (Khushi), for dad and everyone in our family, he has been there from the start as a friend."
It was also during the same episode Janhvi had revealed that she lovingly calls Shikhar "Shiku" and has his contact on her speed dial.
"Not in a way that made me feel like he is expecting anything or he is a pushover or any of those things. He was just there in a very selfless dignified way and in a way that I have not seen many men capable of being there for another human being," she added.
On the work front, Janhvi is all set to make her Telugu debut with NTR Jr’s Devara. She will also be seen opposite Ram Charan in RC16.