Janhvi Kapoor stuns at 'Maidaan' screening; fans spot her wearing a necklace with BF Shikhar’s name

Janhvi had opened up about her relationship with Shikhar discreetly on Koffee With Karan Season 8. As host Karan Johar enquired about Janhvi's relationship status, the actress said, "I will say this, he (Shikhar) is, not just for me, but for her (Khushi), for dad and everyone in our family, he has been there from the start as a friend."

It was also during the same episode Janhvi had revealed that she lovingly calls Shikhar "Shiku" and has his contact on her speed dial.

"Not in a way that made me feel like he is expecting anything or he is a pushover or any of those things. He was just there in a very selfless dignified way and in a way that I have not seen many men capable of being there for another human being," she added.

On the work front, Janhvi is all set to make her Telugu debut with NTR Jr’s Devara. She will also be seen opposite Ram Charan in RC16.