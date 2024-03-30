Kartik Aaryan shares video with Harry Kane; English footballer delivers dialogue from 'Chandu Champion'

Actor Kartik Aaryan pleasantly surprised fans with a video of him and FC Bayern footballer Harry Kane. The actor can be seen teaching the footballer how to say “Chandu nahi, champion hai mai,” a dialogue from his upcoming film Chandu Champion.
Kartik, who is currently in Germany, visited the team’s home ground. Tagging the footballer in the video, the actor captioned it saying, “Chandu nahi Champion hai hum.”
Earlier, the star received an autographed jersey from the footballer. Responding to the gesture, he had told Harry that he was excited to witness the match and meet him while challenging him to learn the dialogue from Chandu Champion.
The Bundesliga’s official Instagram handle featured a series of photos of the actor striking a pose with Harry. “Bollywood in Bavaria. @KartikAaryan sharing his secrets from the big screen with @FCBayern's big stars,” the caption read.
Chandu Champion is directed by Sajid Nadiadwala along with Kabir Khan. According to reports, Kartik will be playing the titular character in the movie which follows the real-life story of a sportsperson. In February, the actor revealed that the film’s shooting was complete.
“After more than a year of intense preparation and 8 months of day-n-night shoots across the globe, today we complete the shooting journey of #ChanduChampion,” he wrote in an Instagram post.
The actor, who was last seen alongside Kiara Advani in Satyaprem Ki Katha, will soon be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Aashiqui 3 and a war saga directed by Sandeep Modi.
Chandu Champion, which will be the star’s first sports drama, is all set to hit the theatres on June 14.