Kartik Aaryan shares video with Harry Kane; English footballer delivers dialogue from 'Chandu Champion'

Actor Kartik Aaryan pleasantly surprised fans with a video of him and FC Bayern footballer Harry Kane. The actor can be seen teaching the footballer how to say “Chandu nahi, champion hai mai,” a dialogue from his upcoming film Chandu Champion.

Kartik, who is currently in Germany, visited the team’s home ground. Tagging the footballer in the video, the actor captioned it saying, “Chandu nahi Champion hai hum.”