Kartik Aaryan plays football with school kids during shooting break

Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan on Monday utilised a break from shooting for his upcoming project by playing football with school kids.

The actor, who was most recently seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha, is a fitness and sports enthusiast and is often seen sharing videos from the football field.

Kartik took to Instagram and shared some videos, in which the actor could be seen wearing a green T-shirt, blue denims and white sneakers.