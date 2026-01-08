Jennifer Garner opens up about the challenges of her divorce from Ben Affleck

In a genuine moment of confession, the actor said, "You have to be smart about what you can and can't handle, and I could not handle what was out there. But what was out there was not what was hard. The fact of it is what was hard. The actual breaking up of a family is what was hard. Losing a true partnership and friendship is what was hard".

Jennifer shared that with added media scrutiny, going through such a personal crisis was made more difficult. "Not hard in the grand scheme of what is hard in the world, but tricky for me and tricky for my family. I make a big, concerted effort to see my people as much as I can, because that's what matters".

The 53-year-old actor added that by confiding more in the people that she loves, she has stepped away from the media interest in her private life.

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck share three children together whom they continue to co-parent: Violet Anne Affleck (20), Fin (born Seraphina Rose Elizabeth Affleck, 17) and Samuel Garner Affleck (13).

Ben Affleck recently went through a divorce following his split with actor-singer Jennifer Lopez in 2024. The former couple had remarried in 2022 after rekindling their romance years later.

Jennifer Garner has been in an on-again-off-again relationship with entrepreneur John Miller. Despite keeping a low-profile, the couple are currently going strong.