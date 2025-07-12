Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner spark buzz after Red Sox outing with kids

Jennifer kept it casual in a red and white striped top, while Ben matched the sporting vibe in a white shirt and green cap. Daughter Violet wasn’t seen at the game, but the four looked comfortable and in sync—a sight that many found nostalgic, given their once high-profile Hollywood marriage.

Of course, internet chatter followed. Some fans couldn’t help but hope for a rekindled romance between the two, especially in light of Ben’s more recent split from Jennifer Lopez earlier this year. Others brushed off the speculation, pointing to how supportive and consistent the pair have been as co-parents over the years. Jennifer recently paid tribute to ex-husband Ben on Father’s Day, showing appreciation for his role in their children’s lives. The gesture was seen as further proof that, while their romantic chapter may be over, their partnership as parents remains strong.

Whether or not the public outing means anything more, Ben and Jennifer’s ability to prioritise their children and show up as a united front continues to stand out—especially in the often messy world of celebrity splits. For now, it seems Ben and Jen are simply doing what they’ve always done best: parenting together, no drama attached.