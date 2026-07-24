Ben and Casey Affleck's mother, Chris Anne Affleck, no more

Chris Anne Affleck (Boldt), mother of Hollywood stars Ben Affleck and Casey Affleck passed away on June 2, 2026 at the 83. Her family announced the news in an obituary and shared that the retired teacher and civil rights activist died after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer.
Chris Anne Affleck was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in December, 2025. Doctors had reportedly said that she had only six months to live and the 83-year-old passed away after a brief cancer battle on June 2.
With a few months to live, Chris reportedly wanted to see her grandson Atticus (Casey's son) graduate high-school which she could attend with her family on May 31, two days before she passed in her sleep.
Mother of Oscar winners Ben Affleck and Casey Affleck, she worked as a public school teacher for 35 years before retiring in 2008. Born in New York City in December 1942, she graduated from Harvard University and was an advocate for civil rights all her life and played a crucial part during the Civil Rights Movement in the 1960s.
Chris shared her two sons, with ex-husband Timothy Byers Affleck whom she separated with in 1984. The former couple welcomed their older son Ben in 1972 while Casey was born in 1975.
A supportive mother, Chris was always by her sons' side and stood by them throughout their careers. She had attended the 1998 Academy Awards ceremony as Ben's date who was nominated alongside best friend Matt Damon for Best Original Screenplay for Good Will Hunting, where Casey had also starred. The duo went on win the Oscar that year.
Ben Affleck bagged his second Oscar in 2012 for Best Picture for the movie Argo. His brother, another brilliant actor, Casey Affleck won the Best Actor Oscar in 2017 for his iconic performance in Manchester by the Sea.
Chris Anne Affleck is survived by her two sons and her five grandchildren, Casey's children, Atticus and Indiana and Ben's kids, Violet, Fin and Sam.