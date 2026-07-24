Ben and Casey Affleck's mother, Chris Anne Affleck, no more

With a few months to live, Chris reportedly wanted to see her grandson Atticus (Casey's son) graduate high-school which she could attend with her family on May 31, two days before she passed in her sleep.

Mother of Oscar winners Ben Affleck and Casey Affleck, she worked as a public school teacher for 35 years before retiring in 2008. Born in New York City in December 1942, she graduated from Harvard University and was an advocate for civil rights all her life and played a crucial part during the Civil Rights Movement in the 1960s.

Chris shared her two sons, with ex-husband Timothy Byers Affleck whom she separated with in 1984. The former couple welcomed their older son Ben in 1972 while Casey was born in 1975.