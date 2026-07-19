Netflix reveals it paid $587 million to acquire Ben Affleck's AI startup InterPositive

Affleck founded InterPositive in 2022 and ran it largely out of public view, developing what he has since described as an AI system trained to understand ‘visual logic’ and maintain ‘editorial consistency’ across a film’s footage. Unlike the generative tools that dominate headlines — the kind that conjure images or video from a text prompt — InterPositive’s approach works the other way around: it trains models directly on a production’s own dailies, then uses that footage to solve practical problems on set and in the edit bay, from a missing shot to a lighting mismatch to a background that needs replacing.

When the deal became public, Ben framed it as an effort to keep filmmakers, not algorithms, in the driver's seat. He has said the goal from the start was to protect human creativity while still embracing tools that could support the people making the work.