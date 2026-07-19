Netflix reveals it paid $587 million to acquire Ben Affleck's AI startup InterPositive

Nearly four months after Netflix acquired InterPositive, the artificial intelligence company built by actor-director Ben Affleck, the streaming giant has finally put a number on the deal: $587 million.
The figure surfaced this week buried inside Netflix’s second-quarter regulatory filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which described a business combination completed in March 2026 for roughly that amount. Netflix never named InterPositive directly in the filing, but the timeline lines up exactly with the acquisition the company announced publicly back in March.
Affleck founded InterPositive in 2022 and ran it largely out of public view, developing what he has since described as an AI system trained to understand ‘visual logic’ and maintain ‘editorial consistency’ across a film’s footage. Unlike the generative tools that dominate headlines — the kind that conjure images or video from a text prompt — InterPositive’s approach works the other way around: it trains models directly on a production’s own dailies, then uses that footage to solve practical problems on set and in the edit bay, from a missing shot to a lighting mismatch to a background that needs replacing.
When the deal became public, Ben framed it as an effort to keep filmmakers, not algorithms, in the driver's seat. He has said the goal from the start was to protect human creativity while still embracing tools that could support the people making the work.
Financial terms were kept under wraps when Netflix first announced the acquisition in March, it was reported at the time that the total value, including performance-based payouts to Affleck and InterPositive's other investors could climb as high as $600 million. This week’s filing confirms the core purchase price landed just under that ceiling.
Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos told analysts on the company’s second-quarter earnings call that generative AI workflows have already touched roughly 300 Netflix titles in 2026, with the heaviest use concentrated in post-production.
Ben has stayed on in an advisory capacity following the sale, while InterPositive’s engineering and research team has been folded directly into Netflix’s operations.
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